Generals-Stallions: How to Watch, Stream & Bet USFL Opener

The USFL season kicks off on Saturday with the Birmingham Stallions playing host to the New Jersey Generals.

After the league shut down in 1986, it’s set to restart in 2022 which has caused plenty of excitement for people looking to scratch their football itch in the spring and summer. The New Jersey Generals and Birmingham Stallions are set to open the USFL season on Saturday from Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama where all of 2022’s games will be played.

There’s a lot to be excited about with the return of this league and you can get set up for it down below.

Date: 04/16/22 | Kick-Off: 7:30 PM ET

Location: Birmingham, Alabama | Stadium: Protective Stadium

How to Watch Generals vs. Stallions?

TV: NBC | Live Steam: NBC, Peacock

Check out more on https://www.nbcsports.com/live

Generals vs. Stallions Betting Odds, Total

Moneyline: Generals (+125) | Stallions (-145)

Spread: Generals +2.5 (-110) | Stallions -2.5 (-110)

Total: 42.5 Over (-110) | Under (-110)

How to Bet Generals vs. Stallions?

In addition to traditional bets like the money line, point spread, and game total, there are a number of bets offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Heck, there’s nothing traditional about any USFL bet! There isn’t a lot to be excited about with this Generals team, at least on paper. It’s the beginning of a league coming back from the dead, so there are plenty of question marks as to how the first slate of games plays out.

With that being said, you should likely side with the favorites in this one, who present some value on the money line and spread.

Can J’Mon Moore Lead Generals Wide Receivers?

Moore was an electric playmaker for the SEC’s Missouri Tigers in college and there’s certainly reason to believe he’ll once again be a handful in the USFL for the Generals.

Will Stallions Linebacker Duo Cause Problems?

The pass rush of the Stallions appears to be a strong suit for this Birmingham team, specifically with the likes of DeMarquis Gates and Philip Anthony “Scooby” Wright III.