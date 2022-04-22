Hornets Fired Head Coach James Borrego by SportsGrid 35 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Charlotte Hornets have fired head coach James Borrego, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Borrego was with the Hornets for four seasons, compiling a 138-163 record. Charlotte improved each season under him, but the Hornets still decided to go in a different direction. The Hornets’ 2021-22 season ended in the play-in game with a 132-103 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. It was the second straight season that they lost in the play-in game. That loss likely led to Borrego’s dismissal, as advancing in the playoffs is a significant revenue source for the owners and teams.

