Jets May Trade For 49ers WR Deebo Samuel During NFL Draft

ESPN’s Rich Cimini reports that the New York Jets could trade for Deebo Samuel during the first round of the NFL Draft.

What I’m hearing: Deebo Samuel/Jets ain’t dead yet. This sets up the possibility of the ultimate draft-night drama. Quite possible both teams waiting to see what’s available at 10 before pulling trigger. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) April 28, 2022

Samuel is in the final year of his rookie contract but is unwilling to sign a new deal with San Francisco. Apparently, Samuel is adamant about leaving the Niners due to his usage as a running back. Cimini speculates that the Jets and the 49ers will wait to see what players are available when it comes time for New York to pick tenth overall.

In 2021, Samuel had 77 receptions for 1,405 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He also picked up 365 rushing yards and an additional eight touchdowns. Samuel was a second-round pick (36) for the 49ers in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Samuel’s status with the 49ers came into question earlier this month after he elected to skip the team’s offseason workouts and then requested to be traded.

