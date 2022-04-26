Juan Soto Powering Way to Top of NL MVP Odds by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Washington Nationals haven’t exactly gotten off to a banner start to the season, but that hasn’t stopped Juan Soto from putting up big numbers.

Soto has already hit three home runs and has an OPS of .841 through 62 at-bats, and those numbers should continue to climb as the season progresses, which makes it interesting that he’s already leading the pack in terms of odds at this point in time.

He has yet to win the award but has finished in the top five in each of the past two years, including a runner-up finish in 2020.

Soto currently boasts the top odds on the FanDuel Sportsbook to win NL MVP at +400 and is followed by Ronald Acuna Jr., who has yet to suit up this season for the Atlanta Braves, with Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets climbing up to third.

Acuna Jr. is currently on a rehab assignment but was posting tremendous numbers last season after 82 games until he tore his ACL in his right knee. The Braves outfielder won the Rookie of the Year over Soto in 2018, which boasts some incredible talent that debuted that season.

Lindor started his tenure with the New York Mets last year and to say he got off to a slow start would be an understatement. The shortstop had an average of .230 and an OPS of .734, and although it’s early this season, he already has four home runs and an OPS of .917.

Lindor has already finished in the top 10 of MVP voting three times when he was with the Cleveland Guardians and he definitely has the ability to make some noise in this race in the National League.

Rounding out the top five players right now in terms of their odds to win NL MVP this season are Bryce Harper in fourth at +1200, followed by a three-way tie for fifth with Nolan Arenado, Freddie Freedman, and Trea Turner all at +1600.

Freeman took some time to get started with his new team in Los Angeles, but already is putting up solid numbers, headlined by a .928 OPS, while Arenado of the St Louis Cardinals owns a 1.078 OPS and 14 RBI.

Ozzie Albies of the Braves and rookie of the year favorite, Seiya Suzuki of the Chicago Cubs are two solid dark horse candidates to win the award at +3500.

NL MVP Top 10 (FanDuel Sportsbook):