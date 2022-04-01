Mets Won't Have Jacob deGrom for Opening Day by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The New York Mets will be without Jacob deGrom for Opening Day, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Mets fans are saying here we go again after deGrom complained of shoulder soreness Thursday and underwent an MRI on Friday. That MRI showed that deGrom has a stress reaction in his right scapula, and he will be shut down from throwing for at least the next four weeks and then be re-evaluated. This would seem to indicate that even if all goes smoothly, we wouldn’t see deGrom on the mound in Flushing for the Mets until June at the earliest.

The Mets may have seen this coming or at least knew there was a chance that deGrom wouldn’t be healthy over an entire season, and that may have been the main reason why they signed Max Scherzer as a free agent. Scherzer is now expected to start Opening Day versus one of his former teams, the Nationals.

The Mets spent a small fortune this offseason to try and cut the gap between them and the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves, but they are still second fiddle to those Braves (+115) at +220 to win the National League East.