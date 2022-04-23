Miami Heat Use 21-0 Run to Turn Tide vs. Atlanta Hawks

You probably thought you saw it all after the Memphis Grizzlies’ incredible fourth-quarter comeback against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night. But the Atlanta Hawks had a “hold my beer” moment against the Miami Heat on Friday.

Down 61-54 at the half, the Heat knew they needed an exceptional second-half performance to avoid falling into the dreaded 3-0 series hole against the Hawks.

Miami traded buckets for the opening few minutes of the third quarter before going on an incredible 21-0 run to open things up against Atlanta.

And then the tweets came.

Hawks head coach neglected to call a timeout during the run, with Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra pausing action after his team tuckered themselves out. The damage was done at that point, with the Heat holding a comfortable lead late in the game.

If the Heat can hang on to win, that could shift the series momentum in their favor heading into Game 4.

