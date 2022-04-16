Mike Smith to Start in Goal for Edmonton Oilers on Saturday by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Mike Smith will start in goal for the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, NHL.com reports.

The season-long numbers for Smith look awful as he has a 3.04 goals-against average and .907 save percentage, but he has only given up four goals in his last four starts, including a shutout of the Nashville Predators in his previous start.

The Oilers have been rotating their goalies between Mikko Koskinen and Smith, but Smith will now have started five of the last seven games for the Oilers. Neither goalie is reliable and the Oilers will likely have to keep relying on whichever one is playing better to start in the net.

The Oilers will play the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday in what could be a preview of their first-round playoff matchup. The Golden Knights have problems of their own in net as starting goaltender Robin Lehner has left the team to attend to a family matter which means Logan Thompson will start for the Knights.

The Oilers are +188 (-1.5) on the puck line, -128 on the money line, with an over/under of seven, over (+116), and under (-142).

