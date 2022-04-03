Mikko Koskinen Ruled Out vs. Ducks by SportsGrid 3 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Edmonton Oilers recalled Stuart Skinner on an emergency basis on Sunday to replace primary goalie Mikko Koskinen. Koskinen was ruled out against the Anaheim Ducks with a non-COVID-related illness. The Oilers didn’t provide a timeline for when they expect to have Koskinen back in the lineup.

🔁 #Oilers roster move 🔁



🔸 Stuart Skinner has been recalled from the @Condors on an emergency basis. Mikko Koskinen will be out of tonight's lineup with a non-COVID illness. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/kICySWBmmk — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 3, 2022

This season, Koskinen has helped the Oilers to 25 of their 39 wins but has put up pedestrian numbers, stopping 90.2% of shots and posting a 3.10 goals-against average.

Mike Smith will take over starter’s duties with Koskinen unavailable. Smith has struggled this season, posting an 89.4% save percentage and 3.49 goals-against average. Nevertheless, the veteran netminder has been trending positively over his recent sample, going 3-1-1 with a 90.1% over his past five starts.

Skinner will serve as the team’s back-up and, unless Smith suffers an injury, is unlikely to see any action.

The Oilers kick off a three-game California road trip tonight against the Ducks. FanDuel Sportsbook has Edmonton lined as -210 favorites, with the total set at 6.5.