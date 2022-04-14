MLB World Series-Odds Power Rankings: LA Dodgers On Top by SportsGrid 8 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Los Angeles Dodgers have World Series expectations and they continued to show that after a strong start to the MLB regular season.

Clayton Kershaw pitched seven innings of perfect baseball on Thursday and was pulled after just 80 pitches, which caused some controversy around the world of baseball. With that being said, it’s positive news for the Dodgers that he’s in this type of groove early on in the season.

Along with LA, the Toronto Blue Jays have gotten off to a hot start this season, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hitting three home runs in a victory against the New York Yankees on Wednesday evening.

The Dodgers and Blue Jays are the only two clubs with odds above +1000 to win it all. Below in detail are the current top ten favorites to win the World Series from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Top 10 (based on FanDuel World Series odds)

1. Los Angeles Dodgers (+500)

The Dodgers have started the year with a 3-2 record and that should be encouraging for people who thought they might once again have a slow start to the season. The MLB regular season schedule is a grind and the Dodgers have become veterans at handling it.

2. Toronto Blue Jays (+800)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has hit four home runs and is batting .391 through six games, with the Blue Jays boasting a 4-2 record over that span, including two of those victories coming against the New York Yankees.

3. Houston Astros (+1000)

There were questions about how the Astros would fair after the departure of Carlos Correa, but they posted a 4-2 record over the first week of the season, with new shortstop Jeremy Pena hitting .292 over that span which included his first career home run.

4. Tie/Chicago White Sox (+1100)

The White Sox have kicked off the campaign with a 4-1 record and that’s all well and good, but there are some injury concerns around Lucas Giolito, which may make you pause when looking at them right now.

4. Tie/New York Yankees (+1100)

Amidst some questions around the future of Aaron Judge in pinstripes, the Yankees have started the year a mediocre 3-3. There are also already Yankees fans calling for the head of Gerrit Cole, after two less than stellar starts from one of the highest-paid players in the game.

6. Tie/Atlanta Braves (+1200)

The defending World Series Champion Braves have had a slow start out of the gate and posted a record of just 3-4. Matt Olson has fit in nicely with the club though, hitting .391 with one home run through 23 at-bats.

6. Tie/New York Mets (+1200)

Even with the potential for injury news surrounding Jacob deGrom to make things bleak around the Mets, they haven’t let that phase them, and they’ve started the year with a record of 5-2 winning back-to-back intradivision series.

8. Milwaukee Brewers (+1400)

The Brewers have won two straight games, albeit against the Baltimore Orioles, to help dig them out of a 1-3 start. Looking ahead to the weekend, they already have a big four-game series with the St Louis Cardinals, who could be their biggest challenger for the NL Central crown.

9. Tie/San Diego Padres (+1600)

Even without Fernando Tatis Jr. in the lineup, the Padres have quietly gotten out to a solid start to the year, where they boast a record of 4-3 over the first week of the season.

9. Tie/Tampa Bay Rays (+1600)

The Rays are doing Tampa Bay-like things to start the year, where they have quietly gone about their business and posted a 4-2 record to sit atop the AL East standings in a tie with the Blue Jays.

Here are the current World Series Odds from the FanDuel Sportsbook: