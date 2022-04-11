Moses Moody Replaces Andrew Wiggins in Warriors Starting Lineup by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Golden State Warriors are giving Andrew Wiggins the night off in their final game of the regular season. Anthony Slater tweeted out the Dubs’ starting lineup vs. the New Orleans Pelicans, which included Moses Moody in place of Wiggins.

The Canadian forward is dealing with a back injury, which the Warriors are hoping to resolve before the playoffs.

Warriors starters tonight in New Orleans



Jordan Poole

Klay Thompson

Moses Moody

Draymond Green

Kevon Looney — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 11, 2022

Moody has played in 51 games this season, starting 10, and is much more effective in the starting lineup. The rookie averages 9.5 points and 3.1 rebounds as a starter, compared to 3.1 and 1.2 as a sub.

The Warriors still have something to play for, needing a win to guarantee themselves the third seed in the West. A loss, coupled with a Dallas Mavericks win, would drop the Warriors to fourth in the Western Conference.

Golden State is on the road tonight, but the betting market at FanDuel Sportsbook still has them installed as favorites. The Dubs enter tonight’s matchup against the Pels as -6.5 chalk, with the total set at 221.