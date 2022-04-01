NBA DFS Injury Report For Friday, April 1 by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Injuries that have already taken effect into the projections: Reggie Jackson (LAC, Out), Paul George (LAC, Out), Marcus Morris (LAC, Out), Nicolas Batum (LAC, Out), Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL, Out), Jrue Holiday (MIL, Out), Khris Middleton (MIL, Out)

Injury situations that will need to be monitored throughout the slate: Desmond Bane, Steven Adams, Tyus Jones, Jaren Jackson (All are doubtful for Memphis), Wendell Carter Jr. (ORL, Questionable), Alperen Sengun (HOU, Questionable), Goga Bitzade (IND, Questionable), Oshae Brissett (IND, Questionable), Isaiah Jackson (IND, Questionable), Malcolm Brogdon (IND, Questionable)

Lineup scenarios that we’ll be seeking confirmation for:

LA Lakers: The Lakers have not released an official injury report as of 3:30, but LeBron James and Anthony Davis are trending toward a return to the court tonight. However, Davis being available is more likely than James.

LA Clippers: The Clippers start the show that is April DFS, as they will be shutting down Paul George, Reggie Jackson, Marcus Morris, and Nic Batum tonight. Amir Coffey and Luke Kennard are projected to see bulk minutes priced at $3600, so they’ll see some high ownership, but they have the potential upside to pay it off if they see enough volume. Even though the $5900 price tag could be a turn-off, Terance Mann could easily shoulder the offensive load himself, and with expected ownership to be lower than some of the other guys, there could be some value here.

Milwaukee: Milwaukee is basically giving everyone the night off tonight, which has made Bobby Portis the lucky guy with the highest projected ownership on the entire slate tonight. It is hard to picture a scenario where Portis doesn’t lead the offensive load for the Bucks, but Grayson Allen has shown an ability to get hot in a hurry and could be an entertaining play priced at $3600. Portis will be the only Buck costing you over $4000, so there is some cheap value to be had in addition to Allen, including Jordan Nwora and whoever starts at point guard between George Hill and Jevon Carter.

Memphis: Jaren Jackson, Desmond Bane, Steven Adams, and Tyus Jones have been playing incredibly well in Ja Morant’s absence, but it appears as though Memphis is looking to shut all four of them down tonight. De’Anthony Melton will likely find himself the primary ball-handler, with Dillon Brooks playing his usual role in the backcourt. Both guys are priced on the high end of the $5000 range as the most expensive Grizzlies for tonight but have had pretty defined roles in the past and the potential to eclipse 30 minutes relatively easily if the game is closely contested. Brandon Clarke will be a popular play priced at $4400 who should fill in smoothly into Jaren Jackson’s usual hybrid role.

Oklahoma City: The Thunder currently only have eight guys available tonight, but the books have responded, as we cannot get the cheap value like we once could with this squad. Isaiah Roby, Theo Maledon, and Aleksej Pokusevski will all certainly have to carry the load for the Thunder, but the three of them are being priced between $6000-$7000. Those prices might make them undesirable on a slate where you are capable of finding minimally priced value with all the other injury situations. Still strong plays, but tonight might not be the best night to pounce on these guys.

Houston: Alperen Sengun is questionable going into tonight’s game. Usman Garuba got the start in place of Sengun on Wednesday, logging 26 minutes, and Bruno Fernando was his direct backup where he played nearly every minute that Garuba was not on the floor. The expectation is that Garuba will see the start again if Sengun were to miss tonight, but Fernando played well, so it would not be crazy to see him get the starting nod. Both guys will likely see 20 minutes plus each, but Garuba is $1200 cheaper on FanDuel and could be under-owned if Fernando ends up being the starter. That scenario would end up being of some significant value.

All NBA predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.