Reds vs. Dodgers: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV's “Friday Night Baseball”
Today marks the 75th Anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking baseball’s color barrier. Fitting for the occasion, Game 2 of Apple TV’s “Friday Night Baseball” double-header features the Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the Cincinnati Reds.
When and Where is Reds-Dodgers?
Reds: 2-5 | Dodgers: 4-2
Date: 04/15/2022 | First Pitch: 10:10 PM ET
Location: Los Angeles, California | Stadium: Dodger Stadium
How to Watch Reds-Dodgers?
TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App
Announcers: Stephen Nelson, Hunter Pence, Katie Nolan, and Heidi Watney
You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.
How to Bet Reds-Dodgers
Moneyline: Reds +210 | Dodgers -255
Spread: Reds +1.5 (+102) | Dodgers -1.5 (-122)
Total: 9 Over (-106) | Under (-114)
In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, point spread, and game total, there are several bets offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Freddie Freeman is looking for his first homer in a Dodger uniform. If you think he gets it tonight, consider taking the former NL MVP at his current odds of +380 to hit a home run.
Can the Reds Get Back in the Win Column?
Cincinnati has gotten off to a slow start, dropping three straight games and five of its first seven. Things won’t get easier tonight against the current World Series favorite (+500).
Reds Projected Lineup:
DH Tyler Naquin
CF Nick Senzel
LF Tommy Pham
1B Joey Votto
C Tyler Stephenson
3B Mike Moustakas
SS Kyle Farmer
2B Brandon Drury
RF Jake Fraley
Starting Pitcher: Vladimir Gutierrez
Dodgers Look to Close Out Jackie Robinson Day in Style
For their third straight win, the Dodgers trounced the Reds in the series opener yesterday, 9-3. A fourth consecutive victory would be a perfect ending to one of the most important days on the baseball calendar.
Dodgers Projected Lineup:
RF Mookie Betts
1B Freddie Freeman
SS Trea Turner
DH Max Muncy
3B Justin Turner
C Will Smith
CF Cody Bellinger
LF Chris Taylor
2B Gavin Lux
Starting Pitcher: Tony Gonsolin