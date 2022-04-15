Reds vs. Dodgers: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV's “Friday Night Baseball” by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Today marks the 75th Anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking baseball’s color barrier. Fitting for the occasion, Game 2 of Apple TV’s “Friday Night Baseball” double-header features the Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the Cincinnati Reds.

When and Where is Reds-Dodgers?

Reds: 2-5 | Dodgers: 4-2

Date: 04/15/2022 | First Pitch: 10:10 PM ET

Location: Los Angeles, California | Stadium: Dodger Stadium

How to Watch Reds-Dodgers?

TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App

Announcers: Stephen Nelson, Hunter Pence, Katie Nolan, and Heidi Watney

You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.

How to Bet Reds-Dodgers

Moneyline: Reds +210 | Dodgers -255

Spread: Reds +1.5 (+102) | Dodgers -1.5 (-122)

Total: 9 Over (-106) | Under (-114)

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, point spread, and game total, there are several bets offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Freddie Freeman is looking for his first homer in a Dodger uniform. If you think he gets it tonight, consider taking the former NL MVP at his current odds of +380 to hit a home run.

Can the Reds Get Back in the Win Column?

Cincinnati has gotten off to a slow start, dropping three straight games and five of its first seven. Things won’t get easier tonight against the current World Series favorite (+500).

Reds Projected Lineup:

DH Tyler Naquin

CF Nick Senzel

LF Tommy Pham

1B Joey Votto

C Tyler Stephenson

3B Mike Moustakas

SS Kyle Farmer

2B Brandon Drury

RF Jake Fraley

Starting Pitcher: Vladimir Gutierrez

Dodgers Look to Close Out Jackie Robinson Day in Style

For their third straight win, the Dodgers trounced the Reds in the series opener yesterday, 9-3. A fourth consecutive victory would be a perfect ending to one of the most important days on the baseball calendar.

Dodgers Projected Lineup:

RF Mookie Betts

1B Freddie Freeman

SS Trea Turner

DH Max Muncy

3B Justin Turner

C Will Smith

CF Cody Bellinger

LF Chris Taylor

2B Gavin Lux

Starting Pitcher: Tony Gonsolin