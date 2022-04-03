San Diego Padres Acquire LHP Sean Manaea from Oakland A's by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

After watching division rival Los Angeles Dodgers acquire closer Craig Kimbrel on Friday, the San Dan Padres have made their own addition to the team’s pitching staff.

According to MLB Network Insider Mark Feinsand, the Padres have traded for Oakland Athletics pitcher Sean Manaea in exchange for prospects Euribiel Angeles and Adrian Martinez.

Sean Manaea has been traded from the Athletics to the Padres, per source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) April 3, 2022

Consistently floated about in trade rumors, Manaea joins a San Diego rotation that includes Yu Darvish, Blake Snell, Joe Musgrove, and Mike Clevinger as the Padres attempt to keep pace with the loaded Dodgers in the NL West.

The lefty was solid for the A’s last season, posting a 3.91 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, and 194/44 strikeout to walk ratio over 179.1 innings.

Manaea is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2022 campaign.

As for Oakland, its rebuild continues, having already dealt the likes of Matt Chapman and Matt Olson this offseason.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Padres at +1700 odds to win the World Series.