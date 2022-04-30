San Diego Padres P Mike Clevinger Slated to Start Next Week by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Mike Clevinger has joined the San Diego Padres, AJ Cassavelli of MLB.com reports.

Clevinger has been dealing with a sore knee since the end of training camp, which saw the team put him on the injured list. Clevinger is still on the IL but is expected to be taken off and start either Tuesday or Wednesday in Cleveland. This assumes that the bullpen session Clevinger will throw this weekend goes well.

Clevinger missed all of last season due to Tommy John surgery. He last pitched during the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, where he made eight starts, compiling a 3.02 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, with 40 strikeouts in 41.2 IP. Clevinger threw 67 pitches in his last start at Triple-A and will likely be on a pitch count of about 80. The Padres could also have Blake Snell back from the IL next week, which could see the team temporarily go to a six-man rotation.

