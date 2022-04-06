Spurs' Dejounte Murray Considered “Improbable” For Thursday vs. Nuggets by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich called Dejounte Murray (illness) “improbable” for Thursday’s matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves, per Tom Orsborn of San Antonio Express-News.

On Pop if Dejounte Murray might also join the team in Minneapolis:



"He’s a little bit more improbable."



Murray is out tonight, the third straight game he's missed with an upper respiratory illness. — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) April 5, 2022

It’s crucial news within the Western Conference as Murray is San Antonio’s most important player and has already missed two consecutive games due to an upper respiratory illness. He will miss a third on Tuesday night against the Denver Nuggets and could miss another on Thursday based on this report. The Spurs sit just two games ahead of the Lakers for the final spot in the West’s play-in tournament and can clinch a spot with a win and a Lakers loss on Tuesday night.

Murray has averaged 21.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 9.3 assists, and a league-leading 2.0 steals per game in 67 starts this season. Tre Jones will see plenty of action in his place in the short term.

