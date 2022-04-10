Titans GM: “No Interest” in Trading Star WR A.J. Brown by SportsGrid 51 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to Mike Keith of The Official Titans Podcast, Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson said he has “no interest” in trading star wide receiver A.J. Brown.

The comments are consistent with those made by head coach Mike Vrabel, who stated earlier this week that Brown would not be dealt under his leadership.

The 25-year-old’s name has circulated in trade rumors, with Brown set to enter the final year of his rookie contract at a time when the league is witnessing a significant jump in wide receiver pay.

Despite dealing with a litany of injuries the past two seasons, the former second-round pick has established himself as one of the NFL’s most dominant wideouts when healthy. In three years with the Titans, Brown has notched two 1,000 yard campaigns, while racking up 237 catches and 24 touchdowns in 43 appearances.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Titans holding the second-best odds to win the AFC South at +125.