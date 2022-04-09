White Sox Lose Lucas Giolito to Injury on Friday by SportsGrid 50 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Lucas Giolito had his start shortened Friday for the Chicago White Sox, the White Sox official website reports.

Lucas Giolito left the game with abdominal tightness on his left side. He is being further evaluated. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 8, 2022

Giolito had to leave the game with what the team is calling an abdominal strain. He was pitching lights out at the time, only giving up one hit, zero runs, with six strikeouts and two walks in four innings. This is a game in which the Sox eventually lost 5-4 when standout closer Liam Hendriks blew a save in the 8th inning and then took the loss in the ninth inning.

Manager Tony Larussa admitted after the game that he is concerned about the injury to Giolito, which would seem to indicate that this could be more than just a day-to-day ailment. It could be one that requires a stint on the injury list.

This injury is even more problematic for the Sox because they have already lost a top starter, Lance Lynn, to injury. Lynn is already on the IL after undergoing knee surgery. He isn’t likely to make his season debut until late May or early June.

