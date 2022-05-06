Celtics Guard Marcus Smart Probable for Game 3 vs. Bucks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to Boston Celtics reporter Keith Smith, Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart is probable for Game 3 versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

Ime Udoka said Marcus Smart is feeling "much better" today and that Smart is "probable" for Game 3. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) May 6, 2022

Smart missed Boston’s 109-86 victory on Tuesday due to a right quad contusion suffered in Game 1. Backup point guard Derrick White drew the start in Smart’s absence, going scoreless in 28 minutes, although he did have four rebounds, six assists, and a steal.

Speaking following yesterday’s practice, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka said regarding Smart’s status, “I don’t think he’s restricted in every movement, some side to side, getting shots up… getting out and sprinting he might be more restricted than other basketball movements.”

Smart also addressed where he currently stands for Game 3, stating there is a “strong likelihood that I’ll be back.” However, he did acknowledge the importance of returning without limitations, saying, “when I come back, I’m coming back to be me.”

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Celtics as +2 road underdogs on the spread and +110 on the moneyline.