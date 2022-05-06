Charles Oliveira Misses Weight, Stripped Of UFC Lightweight Championship by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

UFC lightweight fighter Charles Oliveira missed weight at the UFC 274 weigh-ins and was stripped of his lightweight championship belt, per ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

Charles missed weight by .5 pounds. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 6, 2022

Official, per UFC: Title is vacant. Justin can win. Charles can not. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 6, 2022

As Okamoto stated, Oliveira missed weight by half a pound, leaving the title vacant. After missing weight the first time, Oliveira was given an hour to lose the half pound and return to the scale. He remained over the limit on the second weigh-in and was stripped of the title. The fight will go on as scheduled on Saturday night, but contender Justin Gaethje will be the only one of the two eligible for the title.

The weigh-in process has seen some controversy following the decision, with this report coming from MMAFighting.com’s Guilherme Cruz.

Norma Dumont and Ariane Carnelossi told me the hotel scale was reset overnight and many fighters found out on Friday morning they were 2lbs heavier than they thought.



Don't know if that was the case with Charles Oliveira, whose coach posted last night he had already made weight. — Guilherme Cruz (@guicruzzz) May 6, 2022

Norma Dumont and Ariane Carnelossi, two fighters on the undercard, said that there was a discrepancy between the scales given to the fighters and the official scale used at the weigh-ins. There are likely more details to come, but as things stand, Oliveira will be unable to defend his belt at UFC 274. Adding to the controversy, Oliveira Tweeted the morning of the weigh-ins that he was already on weight.

UFC 274 Lightweight Title Bout Odds

Charles Oliveira is currently -146 on the moneyline against Justin Gaethje for UFC 274 on Saturday night, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.