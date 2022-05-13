Cubs-Diamondbacks: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV's 'Friday Night Baseball' by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Arizona Diamondbacks are set to play host to the Chicago Cubs for a three-game weekend series beginning tonight from Chase Field. Both starting pitchers in this matchup have been solid to begin their respective seasons, with Zach Davies and Drew Smyly both boasting ERA’s under 3.40. With how much the Cubs have struggled through one month of the season, can the Diamondbacks take advantage and win another series?

When and Where is Cubs-Diamondbacks?

Cubs: 11-19 | Diamondbacks: 17-15

Date: 05/13/2022 | First Pitch: 9:40 PM ET

Location: Phoenix, Arizona | Stadium: Chase Field

How to Watch Cubs-Diamondbacks?

TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App

Announcers: Stephen Nelson, Hunter Pence, Katie Nolan, and Heidi Watney

You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.

How to Bet Cubs-Diamondbacks

Moneyline: Cubs +110 | Diamondbacks -130

Spread: Cubs +1.5 (-176) | Diamondbacks -1.5 (+146)

Total: 8.5 Over (-115) | Under (-105)

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, there are several bets offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Ketel Marte hasn’t gotten off to a great start to the year for the Diamondbacks after signing an extension this offseason, but he’s +440 to hit a home run tonight and that value is too good to pass up.

Are the Cubs Going to Struggle All Year?

There weren’t exactly high expectations going into the season for the Chicago Cubs and they’ve played to that tune through the first month, as they already sit eight games below .500.

Cubs Projected Lineup:

RF Rafael Ortega

C Wilson Contreras

LF Ian Happ

3B Patrick Wisdom

1B Alfonso Rivas

SS Nico Hoerner

DH Frank Schwindel

CF Jason Heyward

2B Jonathan Villar

Starting Pitcher: Drew Smyly

Will the Diamondbacks Continue Surprising?

It’s safe to say not a lot of people had the Diamondbacks being competitive early on this season, but they’ve been just that, and have boasted one of the best rotations in all of baseball.

Diamondbacks Projected Lineup:

C Dalton Varsho

RF Pavin Smith

LF David Peralta

1B Christian Walker

3B Josh Rojas

2B Ketel Marte

DH Seth Beer

SS Geraldo Perdomo

CF Alek Thomas

Starting Pitcher: Zach Davies