Friday's NHL Eastern Conference Player Props to Target

All signs point towards the Florida Panthers ending their series with the Washington Capitals tonight, and they’ll do so with a big-offensive outburst.

The reigning-Norris Trophy winner has recorded three goals and two assists in five games of this series, as he’s continued to put up production even with the tougher-playing style that playoff hockey embodies. With his ability to move the puck and his elite skating stride, Adam Fox has been able to make a difference at both ends of the ice, which has really kept the Rangers in this series despite the struggles we’ve seen from Igor Shesterkin in goal.

There’s a reason you’ve got to lay odds with this number, because of how integral he is in transition for the Rangers and how involved Fox is in creating offense. That puts together some safety with this pick regardless of the juice.

You can make the case that Aleksander Barkov has been quiet through five games in this series, yet he’s still been able to tally five points. The Panthers have scored a lot of goals from around the net and that bodes well for Barkov, who isn’t a perimeter-type player. The second overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft is known for putting up points and his two-way play, but we haven’t seen him put the puck in the net a lot this series, with only one goal.

That’s kind of a scary premise if you’re the Washington Capitals because you know it’s only a matter of time before things start clicking for the big Finnish center. There’s some nice value in this number and with the total set at 6.5 (and the over not offering a lot of value), you can expect a lot of goals tonight with Barkov finding a way to break out.

Claude Giroux lit the lamp for the Panthers in Game 5 in what was an insurance marker to seal the game for Florida, who now boasts a 3-2 series lead over Washington. Giroux has scored twice in five games and tallied four total points. With Carter Verhaeghe also heating up Giroux might have more opportunities offensively.

While the Panthers forward was acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers at the trade deadline because of his ability as a distributor, he’s been a near point-per-game player in the playoffs, and that should be enough to make you look in his direction tonight with the value he’s bringing.