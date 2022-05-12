Matthews, McDavid & Shesterkin Announced as Hart Finalists by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NHL announced Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, and Igor Shesterkin are all finalists for the Hart Trophy.

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ Matthews captured the Rocket Richard Trophy as the NHL’s leading goal-scorer for the second straight year. He had a career-high with 60 goals, 46 assists, and 106 points. Matthews set a franchise record for goals and was the first player in a decade to score 60 in a season. He led the league in shots on goal with 348, tied for third in powerplay goals with 16, fifth in game-winning goals with ten, and was sixth in points.

The Edmonton Oilers’ McDavid was this season’s Art Ross Trophy winner as the NHL’s top scorer. He had a career-high with 44 goals, 79 assists, and 123 points. McDavid is the reigning Hart Trophy winner and accounted for 43.16 percent of the Oilers’ total goals. He led the NHL in power-play assists with 34 and power-play points with 44. McDavid was second overall in assists with 79, fifth in shots on goal with 314, and seventh in goals with 44.

The New York Rangers’ Shesterkin is already a finalist for the Vezina Trophy and could add a second trophy to his mantle. He led the league with a 2.07 goals-against average and a .935 save percentage. Shesterkin’s save percentage is the seventh-highest in NHL history in a single season. He was the fastest goalie in franchise history to reach 30 wins in a season, taking only 41 games, and finished with a 36-13-4 record (with six shutouts).

The league announced the Vezina and the Calder Trophy finalists earlier this week and will continue to announce finalists for the NHL Awards through May 20.

