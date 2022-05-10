NHL's Western Conference Best Bets for Tuesday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Edmonton Oilers and Minnesota Wild are set to host their Game 5’s, with both respective series currently all evened up at two.

Below, you can look at the Western Conference games on tonight’s NHL slate and at some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Blues have had Minnesota’s number over the last couple of seasons, and we’ve seen that at times in this series, which is currently all tied heading into Game 5 tonight. The Blues responded in Game 4 with a nice victory by a score of 5-2 and that’s something they should be able to build off as they head on the road for this contest.

The Wild were a dynamite home team this season, suffering eight regulation losses in 41 home games, but the Blues have been one of the few teams in hockey able to do so this year. Moreover, St. Louis has been the more consistent team in this series, despite the tied-up score, and they should be able to find a way once again tonight on the road, which would set them up to close things out at home on Thursday night.

Look for the Blues to put together back-to-back wins for the first time in this series tonight, where they present really solid value on the moneyline at +116.

Best Bets: Blues moneyline (+122)

The Kings showed up in Game 4 and put on a defensive clinic in their 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers. Phillip Danault and Anze Kopitar were masterful for the Kings, but it’s going to be a challenge to shut down Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in back-to-back games, which isn’t something that happens very often.

In Games 2 and 3, the Oilers outscored the Kings by a 14-2 margin and while you shouldn’t expect that type of lopsided result tonight the Oilers should find a way to win Game 5 in a comfortable manner. Edmonton is a sizable home favorite tonight at -230 on the moneyline, so there isn’t exactly a ton of juice with that number, which means you should likely turn your attention towards the puckline for Edmonton, which is at least presenting positive value for this Game 5 at Rogers Place.

Best Bets: Oilers puckline -1.5 (+114)