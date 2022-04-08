Two More Days Of Tiger! Tiger Woods Makes Cut At Masters Tournament

NESN Logo Sign In

The biggest storyline in golf leading up to 2022 Masters Tournament will have another two days to reach its peak as Tiger Woods earned the right to compete in the third and fourth rounds, respectively, this weekend at Augusta National.

Woods made the cut after combining to score a plus-1 145 during the first two rounds on Thursday and Friday.

Woods, playing in his first tournament since suffering a serious leg injury in a car crash last February, got off to a great start Thursday as he shot a 1-under par 71 Thursday. He shot a plus-2 74 in Friday’s second round — 3-over 39 on the front and 1-under 35 on the back.

Woods began his second round with four bogeys on his first five holes, sitting at plus-3 on the tournament. Woods was staring down the cut line at plus-3 with six holes remaining, as well.

The five-time Masters champion, though, put together a better back nine. He carded three birdies in the first five backside holes, and it ultimately allowed him to come back and beat the cut line of plus-4. He sits in a tie for 19th place.

Woods’ impressive start also allowed some bettors to cash tickets on golf’s biggest name. You could find Woods +110 to make the cut ($100 bet pays out $210) entering Thursday’s first round. Some who placed wagers may have been granted an even a bigger payday as Woods opened +120 to make the cut and -160 to miss it, SuperBook vice president of risk management Jeff Sherman told NESN’s Sam Panayotovich.

Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world, leads the field entering the weekend after combining to score 8-under 136. Woods is nine shots back of the Scheffler, who leads the field by five shots.