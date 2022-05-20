Phillies' Bryce Harper Not in Lineup Friday vs. Dodgers by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper is not in the lineup for Friday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers, per the team’s Twitter.

Harper’s unavailability is a bit concerning, considering he received a platelet-rich plasma injection to advance the healing of his elbow over the weekend. This game will be his fifth straight absence, and the Phillies are just 1-3 over the previous four. The organization’s original consensus was to allow him to fill the designated hitter position, but those plans have gone awry.

Harper has a .301 batting average, a .361 on-base percentage, and an NL-leading .634 slugging rate in 34 games. Keep an eye on the team’s lineups throughout their weekend series with Los Angeles to see if he makes his return.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Odds

The Philadelphia Phillies are currently +124 on the moneyline against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night, with the total set at nine, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.