Raiders Trade WR Bryan Edwards to Falcons

The Las Vegas Raiders have traded wide receiver Bryan Edwards to the Atlanta Falcons, per Vegas Nation’s Vincent Bonsignore.

The @Raiders are trading wide receiver Bryan Ewards to the Atlanta Falcons. Terms not disclosed. — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) May 13, 2022

Las Vegas will receive a 2023 fifth-round pick in return. The second-year pass-catcher never saw a prominent enough role within the Raider offense, but that could change next season. Edwards will join a lackluster receiving corps in Atlanta and hopefully bring a heightened level of production compared to his time with the Raiders. The Falcons will likely list Drake London and Olamide Zaccheaus ahead of him on the depth chart, but the third wide receiver spot should be up for grabs.

In 2021, Edwards accrued 34 receptions on 59 targets for 571 yards and three touchdowns. With him out of the picture in Las Vegas, it allows Keelan Cole and Demarcus Robinson an opportunity to see more targets.

