Rangers Expected to Start Shesterkin Monday vs. Penguins by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

It looks like Igor Shesterkin will get an immediate shot at redemption after struggling in his first career Stanley Cup playoffs road game. As Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports, The New York Rangers are expected to again give their number one goalie the nod just two days after giving him the hook. The Vezina award favorite had a subpar first period that left New York trailing the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 at the intermission.

Shesterkin stopped just 11 of 15 Pittsburgh shots before giving way to backup netminder Alexandar Georgiev. In the second period, Georgiev shut out the Pens as the Rangers got goals from Frank Vatrano, Artemi Panarin, and Andrew Copp to pull New York even for the final frame. The understudy did allow the eventual game-winner midway through the third when Danton Heinen put Pittsburgh ahead for good.

Oddsmakers continue to draw up this series razor-thin. FanDuel Sportsbook has New York as the slight moneyline favorite for Game 4 at -113, while the Penguins are -106 home dogs to take a 3-1 series lead.