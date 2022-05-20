White Sox vs. Yankees Postponed Due To Inclement Weather by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Friday’s matchup between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees has been postponed due to inclement weather, per the Yankees’ Twitter.

Tonight’s NYY-CWS game is postponed due to the forecast of sustained inclement weather & will be made up on Sunday, May 22, as the first game of a single-admission doubleheader, which will begin at 3:05pm. Only tickets dated Sunday, May 22, will be valid for the doubleheader. pic.twitter.com/fjVGWvADIw — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 20, 2022

Some nasty storms are sweeping through the Bronx this evening, explaining why the game was called off so early. The makeup game is scheduled for Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET, where the teams will play a doubleheader paired with their Sunday Night Baseball matchup at 7:05 p.m. ET. With both teams playing on Thursday, they’ll each get a day off and avoid the rapid turnaround of a Friday night game before their Saturday afternoon contest at 1:05 p.m. ET.

Nestor Cortes and Dallas Keuchel were the scheduled starters for Friday’s postponed matchup. Neither team has announced a starter for the front end of Sunday’s doubleheader.

