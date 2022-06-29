Pirates, Padres National League Best Bets for June 28 by SportsGrid Yesterday Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There are multiple games today beginning this evening on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots.

Below, you can find both games from the National League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Washington Nationals will play host to the Pittsburgh Pirates for Game 2 of their three-game series from Nationals Park. Last night’s opener saw the Nationals pick up a 3-2 victory, which has them with a 5-5 record over their past ten, while the Pirates are 4-6 over that same stretch but have lost four straight. There hasn’t been much to like about either of these clubs, who both sit well below .500. However, there’s a lot of young talent on both teams, which should make this series more compelling than their records might indicate. Game 1 of this series only saw five combined runs between them, but with two left-handers on the mound tonight, there might be a lot of offense in this contest. Tonight’s expected pitching matchup will feature Jose Quintana of the Pirates taking on Patrick Corbin of the Nationals. Quintana has enjoyed an excellent year for Pittsburgh this season, posting a 1-4 record with a 3.60 ERA and 61 strikeouts. Things haven’t been going as smoothly for the Nats left-hander, who owns a 3-10 record with a 6.60 ERA and 63 punchouts. The Pirates have brought more power to the table against left-handed starters. Even with the Pirates being a young team, it’s hard to see them not finding success against a pitcher who’s struggled mightily. There should be some value in considering the visitors on the moneyline, which presents slight plus-money value at +102.

Best Bet: Pirates moneyline (+102)

The Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres will kick off a two-game series tonight from Chase Field. Both NL West clubs enter this series with identical 4-6 records over their past ten games, but there’s still a big gap between them in the standings, with the Padres 12.5-games ahead of the D-Backs. The first matchup of this series will feature a solid pitching matchup, which checks out with the current total at 7.5. Sean Manaea of the Padres will go head-to-head with Zac Gallen of the Diamondbacks. In his debut season with the Padres, the left-hander has a 3-3 record with a 3.87 ERA and 82 strikeouts. Gallen has been solid for Arizona, owning a 4-2 record with a 2.79 ERA and 71 strikeouts. There’s a lot to like about both of these starters in this matchup, but Manaea has pitched well against the Diamondbacks, while Gallen has struggled against some of the Padres hitters. In two starts this year against Arizona, Manaea has a 1.38 ERA and 13 strikeouts, which should once again play well in this matchup. There’s a reason the Padres are much higher in the standings than the Diamondbacks, even with Gallen having a good track record this season. With the Padres boasting slightly better value in this contest tonight, it’s hard to pass them up with Manaea on the bump and the success he’s brought to the table against Arizona this year. The Padres likely warrant consideration on the moneyline tonight, priced at -106.

Best Bet: Padres moneyline (-106)