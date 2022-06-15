Stanley Cup Final Odds: Avalanche Stars Favorites To Win Conn Smythe UMass alum Cale Makar is the favorite to win by Jason Ounpraseuth 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Avalanche have dominated the Western Conference all season, and they have a chance to dethrone the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday. If they do so, it will likely be on the back of their two stars.

Cale Makar and Nathan Mackinnon have led the way for Colorado on defense and offensive, respectively. It is why they are comfortable favorites to win the Conn Smythe Trophy — the award given to the MVP of the Stanley Cup Final.

DraftKings Sportsbook has priced Makar has the leading favorite to win the Conn Smythe at +180 odds. Mackinnon is not too far behind at +210. This means a $100 bet on Makar to win the Conn Smythe would pay out $280, and a $100 bet on Mackinnon would pay out $310.

If Makar were to win the Conn Smythe, it would be another accolade for the former UMass defenseman’s career — Makar won the Calder Memorial Trophy in the 2019-20 season. Mackinnon also won the Calder Trophy in the 2013-14 season.

Lightning teammates Andrei Vasilevskiy and Nikita Kucherov are the next shortest favorites to win the Conn Smythe; They are tied at 4-to-1 odds. This means a $100 bet on the Tampa Bay goaltender or right wing would pay out $500.

The Conn Smythe appears to be a four-horse race as the next shortest odds after Vasilevskiy and Kucherov are Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen and Lightning center Steven Stamkos; both are priced at 15-to-1 odds. A long-shot $100 bet on either Ranatanen or Stamkos to win the Conn Smythe would pay out $1,600.

While another contender may emerge, it’s likely the man receiving the Conn Smythe will be in the top four odds.

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final kicks off Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET at Ball Arena.