Yankees P Aroldis Chapman (Achilles) Expected Back Friday

According to New York Yankees reporter Bryan Hoch, star reliever Aroldis Chapman is expected to rejoin the club’s bullpen for Friday’s contest against the Cleveland Guardians.

Aroldis Chapman could be activated tomorrow, but Aaron Boone said he is "probably leaning more towards Friday" at Cleveland. #Yankees — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) June 29, 2022

Sidelined since May 24 with Achilles tendinitis, Chapman completed his final rehab assignment on Tuesday at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, striking out two of the three batters he faced on 13 pitches.

The 34-year-old has appeared in seven games for the Yankees this season, recording nine saves with a 3.86 ERA and 15 strikeouts over 14.0 innings.

However, Chapman is not expected to assume his usual ninth-inning role upon his return, instead likely serving as a setup man to new closer Clay Holmes. Speaking Monday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Holmes “has certainly earned that closer role” and that he and Chapman will form a “back-end monster.”

In 34 appearances, Holmes has pitched to a 0.50 ERA while racking up 13 saves.

