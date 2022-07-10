MLB Betting Analyst Likes Red Sox Chances Vs. Yankees In Series Finale There are a few profitable bets on the table by Scott Neville 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Boston Red Sox are vying to tie their four-game series with the New York Yankees after dropping the first two and winning Saturday night in walk-off fashion.

The Red Sox are poised to do so according to one Major League Baseball betting analyst, who recommends putting some money on the home team.

“Since I already like the under and I’m leaning toward the Red Sox with my player props, it makes sense to sprinkle a bit of action on the Sox moneyline/under combo at +340,” DraftKings’ Matt LaMarca wrote Sunday. “Underdogs tend to fare well in divisional matchups to begin with, especially ones with larger totals. If there is expected to be a handful of runs scored, it makes it much easier for the underdog to pull off an upset.”

LaMarca is not just confident in the Red Sox to win the game and tie the series, but he believes in a couple of individuals to come through. He has Jarren Duran to record the first hit of the game at +700 on DraftKings Sportsbook. A $100 bet on the left-handed lead-off hitter would payout $800.

The final pro-Red Sox bet on the analyst’s card is not only a swing for the fences, but will require one to cash in on. LaMarca likes Franchy Cordero to record the first home run of the game at +2000 odds. His basis behind the bet is that the Yankees starter, Jamison Taillon, allows 1.50 home runs per nine innings to left-handed hitting. He also likes Cordero’s ability to hit the ball hard, citing his average exit velocity (80th percentile), hard-hit rate (87th percentile) and max exit velocity (99th percentile).