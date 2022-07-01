New York Mets Eyeing Orioles' Trey Mancini by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that teams have started checking in on Trey Mancini of the Baltimore Orioles. The most notable of the teams interested are the New York Mets. The Mets currently have the second-best record in the National League and are leading their division. Their outlook for this season is sky-high, and Mancini could be a great addition to an already great team. Mancini is having a solid season in Baltimore, hitting .280 with seven homers and 30 RBI.

New York Mets Betting Odds

The New York Mets have the fourth-best odds to win the World Series at +700. The potential addition of Mancini would make the Mets lineup more formidable down the stretch, especially against left-handed pitching. They are also due to get aces Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer back soon, so if you like their price and want to get it now before the odds go up, head on over to Fanduel Sportsbook.