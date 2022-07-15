Padres Superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. to Begin Hitting Progression by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

San Diego Padres superstar shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is set to enter a crucial step in his recovery from offseason wrist surgery.

Padres GM AJ Preller tells @BenAndWoods that Fernando Tatis Jr. will begin his hitting progression today. He's been doing more physical activity the last few weeks and the team will go week to week increasing his swings and volume, progressing towards games. — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) July 15, 2022

Speaking on 97.3 The Fan, Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller said Tatis would begin a hitting progression on Friday. Earlier reports stated there was disagreement among team doctors regarding the All-Star’s next steps. However, a decision appears to have been made to allow Tatis to ramp up his activity in the batter’s box.

Preller also stated the team would proceed week-to-week regarding the intensity and volume of the 23-year-old’s swings. From there, Tatis should eventually be ready to embark on a rehab assignment.

The Dominican Republic native was fantastic for San Diego last season, slashing .282/.364/.611 with 42 home runs, 97 RBI, 99 runs scored, and 25 stolen bases in 130 games.

At 50-41, the Padres currently hold the second NL Wild Card spot and will be in action on Friday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

