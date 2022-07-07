Pirates-Brewers: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV 'Friday Night Baseball' by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Milwaukee Brewers will look to pad their division lead atop the NL Central when they host the Pittsburgh Pirates for a three-game series.

Milwaukee is expected to send Aaron Ashby to the mound in this opener while the Pirates counter with JT Brubaker.

Ashby has a 1-6 record this season, with a 4.60 ERA and 73 strikeouts. It hasn’t been the best start for the left-hander, and there’s potential damage coming in this matchup for the Brewers starter.

Brubaker will oppose Ashby and has his hands full with a Milwaukee lineup that is second in the National League with 116 home runs. The 29-year-old righty has been a bit of a hard-luck loser this season with a 2-7 record, despite a decent 4.28 ERA.

When and Where is Pirates-Brewers?

Pirates: 34-48 | Brewers: 47-37

Date: July 8, 2022 | First Pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin | Stadium: American Family Field

How to Watch Pirates-Brewers?

TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App

Announcers: Melanie Newman, Chris Young, Hannah Keyser, and Brooke Fletcher

You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.

How to Bet Pirates-Brewers

Moneyline: Pirates/Brewers | Run Line 1.5: Pirates/Brewers | Total: TBD

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, several bets are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Check back here for more information on potential bets to target once lines have been released.

Will the Pirates Play Spoiler for the Brew Crew?

The Pirates have a lot of young talent on this roster, and there’s no doubt they’d love to rough up Aaron Ashby in this matchup. Pittsburgh has good power numbers against left-handed starters, and they should be able to put some runs across the board in this contest. Ashby has not exactly brought a consistent presence to their rotation this year.

Pirates Projected Lineup:

3B Ke’Bryan Hayes

DH Bryan Reynolds

2B Michael Chavis

1B Yoshitomo Tsutsugo

SS Diego Castillo

CF Jack Suwinski

LF Bligh Madris

RF Ben Gamel

C Jason Delay

Starting Pitcher: JT Brubaker

Can the Brewers’ Dominance of NL Central Basement Teams Continue?

The Brewers have been beating up on the Pirates, Chicago Cubs, and Cincinnati Reds this season which has helped them out to a division lead in the NL Central over the St. Louis Cardinals. With the Brewers hosting the Pirates in this set, don’t be surprised if they get this series off on the right foot, even without one of their marquee starters on the mound.

Brewers Projected Lineup:

DH Christian Yelich

SS Willy Adames

1B Rowdy Tellez

3B Luis Urias

2B Kolten Wong

LF Keston Hiura

C Omar Narvaez

RF Jace Peterson

CF Jonathan Davis

Starting Pitcher: Aaron Ashby