Pirates' Bryan Reynolds Lands on IL by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Pittsburgh Pirates will be without their versatile outfielder for at least the next week and a half. On Monday, Bryan Reynolds was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain. Reynolds exited Sunday’s series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers due to discomfort in his right side.

The 27-year-old switch hitter got off to a slow start this season but had turned things around lately. Reynolds was red-hot in June with a .333 batting average, .989 OPS, eight home runs, 19 RBI, and 18 runs in 28 games.

The Vanderbilt alum was rewarded with a two-year. $13 million contract in April, following a career campaign in 2021. Reynolds put up personal bests with 24 home runs, 90 RBI, 93 runs, and 75 walks last season. The impressive showing brought the Maryland native his first All-Star nod.

While the former San Francisco Giant’s name has come up in many trade rumors, it is unlikely he will be moved, according to Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic.

The Pirates will take on the Miami Marlins tonight, sans Bryan Reynolds. FanDuel Sportsbook has Pittsburgh as a +150 moneyline dog on the road.