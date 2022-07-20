Raiders QB Derek Carr: Team Carrying a 'Chip on Their Shoulder' by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is tired of the disrespect.

Following an offseason arms race that was the AFC West division, the Raiders are widely viewed as the team left on the outside looking in. However, Las Vegas is coming off a postseason berth and acquiring All-World wide receiver Davante Adams, not to mention the hiring of former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as the club’s new head coach.

Speaking with Vic Tafur of The Athletic, Carr addressed the naysayers, saying, “No one thinks anything of us, and I think that’s what makes it fun, is you always have to put the ball down and play the football games… You get frustrated when you see other people’s names on things and this and that. And you’re like, ‘We’re here too. We feel like we got better, too.; I thought we made the playoffs.”

Holding the worst AFC West odds at +700 (courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook) and playing with what Carr describes as a “chip on their shoulder,” the Raiders have plenty of motivation heading into 2022. That can only be a good thing as they look to make just their third playoff appearance in the past 20 years.