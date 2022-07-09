San Diego Padres Place Jurickson Profar on the Injured List by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Jurickson Profar was placed on the concussion injured list Friday by the San Diego Padres, the Padres’ official website reports.

Prior to tonight’s game, the #Padres placed OF Jurickson Profar on the 7-day concussion IL and recalled OF Brent Rooker from Triple-A El Paso. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 9, 2022

Profar was involved in a scary collision with teammate C.J. Abrams during the game Thursday. Profar stayed on the ground for several minutes and then collapsed while trying to walk. Profar was kneed in the head and has suffered a concussion. As with any concussion, how long Profar will be out is unknown. The Padres recalled Brent Rooker to take his place on the roster.

Profar was having a solid season for the Padres, batting .242, with eight home runs, 38 RBIs, four stolen bases, and 50 runs in 83 games.

The game Saturday between the Padres and San Francisco Giants is one of the better pitcher matchups for the day. The Padres will start Yu Darvish while the Giants will have Carlos Rodon on the rubber. Rodon could be a top trade candidate should the Giants continue to fall out of the playoff race. The Padres are -196 (+1.5) on the run line and -108 on the money line, with an over/under of 6.5, over (-128), and under (+104). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.