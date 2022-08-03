49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo Cleared to Practice Without Restrictions by SportsGrid 44 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to Myles Simmons of Profootballtalk, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been cleared to practice without restrictions.

While Trey Lance is firmly entrenched as the 49ers’ QB1, the news is noteworthy as San Francisco looks to find Garoppolo a new home, although nothing is imminent on that front as of yet.

“Jimmy’s doing a really good job,” said 49ers general manager John Lynch. “Kind of building his stamina in the throwing program that was prescribed all along and working out really strongly and aggressively, but yeah that situation is kind of where we’ve described it before. We’ll stay patient through this one as well and come to a great conclusion for everybody involved.”

With Baker Mayfield now a Carolina Panther, and Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson receiving just a six-game suspension, the Seattle Seahawks appear to be the most logical landing spot for Garoppolo.

The 30-year-old started 15 games for San Francisco last season, throwing for 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions while leading the Niners to a berth in the NFC Championship Game.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the 49ers holding the sixth-best Super Bowl LVII odds at +1600 (tied with the Los Angeles Chargers).