Commanders QB Carson Wentz Struggling with Accuracy in Camp

According to The Athletic’s Ben Standig, Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has struggled with accuracy throughout the team’s training camp.

Standig writes, “Quarterbacks throwing to receivers against air (with no defense) is the football equivalent of a layup line. Yet, Wentz routinely has bricked passes in various directions. Overthrowing or firing too far out front has been the most common issue.”

Wentz’s struggles with ball placement have plagued him in recent years, resulting in his exit from the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020 and, most recently, the Indianapolis Colts after just one season. The 29-year-old posted the league’s sixth-worst completion rate over expected in 2021, forcing Indy to implement a run-heavy game plan to hide Wentz’s deficiencies.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera quickly rushed to his quarterback’s defense, saying, “It’s a lot better than you give (Carson) credit for just because of the way things happen in practice. There’s a lot of little nuances that we see and that we look at and get to review. There are some inaccuracies, but it’s nothing that we are overly concerned about.”

While reading too much into pre-season reports is difficult, Wentz’s lackluster camp does not bode well for a career revitalization.

