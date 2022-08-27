Dodgers P Clayton Kershaw Possible Return Late Next Week by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Clayton Kershaw is expected to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers late next week, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

#Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Clayton Kershaw is still scheduled to throw tomorrow. If that goes well, he could be back on Thursday against the Mets or Friday vs. Padres. — Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) August 26, 2022

Kershaw has been out of action since August 5 due to a back injury but will have a throwing session Saturday and, if he doesn’t suffer any setbacks, will take the mound for the Dodgers Thursday or Friday. The Dodgers will likely play it safe with Kershaw after losing top starter Walker Buehler for the season earlier this month due to Tommy John surgery. Kershaw will lead a staff of Tyler Anderson, Tony Gonsolin, Julio Urias, Andrew Heaney, and Dustin May into the playoffs.