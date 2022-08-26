Jets QB Joe Flacco Expected to Start Week 1 by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to Brian Costello of The New York Post, Jets backup quarterback Joe Flacco is expected to start Week 1’s contest against the Baltimore Ravens. With starter Zach Wilson a week removed from surgery to repair a torn meniscus, Flacco has been running New York’s first-team offense in practice and has been impressive by all accounts.

Costello writes, “All signs point to Flacco getting the start…On Thursday, Wilson exercised with the training staff on the side at the beginning of practice. He then watched team drills from a cart about 30 yards behind the play.”

Asked when he will name his Week 1 starter, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said, “I feel like we can wait until the week of [the Ravens game]. We’ll have all those discussions. You guys should know me by now. We’re going to run our stuff, so being transparent in those situations won’t matter.”

With Wilson having an up-and-down training camp, Flacco getting the call could be an upgrade for New York’s skill position players from a fantasy perspective.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Jets at +235 on the moneyline ahead of Week 1’s matchup.