Kevin Durant to Remain with Nets for 2022-23 Season by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Kevin Durant will remain a Brooklyn Net – at least for now.

In a tweet shared by Shams Charania of The Athletic, “Steve Nash, Joe Tsai, and Sean Marks met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles on Monday and have decided to move forward with [their] partnership.”

Steve Nash, Joe Tsai and Sean Marks met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles on Monday and have decided to move forward with partnership, Nets say. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 23, 2022

Expressing frustration over the direction of the franchise, Durant requested a trade from the Nets on June 30. The 33-year-old subsequently met with owner Joe Tsai in August, giving him an ultimatum to either fire head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks or find a willing trade partner.

With Brooklyn expecting a monumental return, teams were either unwilling or unable to put together an enticing package.

While Durant’s frustrations could seemingly resurface, his decision to remain a Net vaults Brooklyn back into title contention. Fellow superstar Kyrie Irving is reportedly in a good place with the organization, while Ben Simmons is expected to be fully healthy for the start of training camp.

How the Nets perform in the early going of the regular season will be crucial in keeping the team out of the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Nets at +750 odds to win the 2022-23 NBA Championship.