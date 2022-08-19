Knicks' Cam Reddish Not Expected to Crack Rotation by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

In an article written for The Athletic, New York Knicks reporter Fred Katz said he does not expect forward Cam Reddish to be a part of the opening night rotation.

Katz currently has Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, and Mitchell Robinson as four locked-in starters, while Evan Fournier and Quentin Grimes compete at shooting guard.

Off the bench, and in no particular order, Katz projects Immanuel Quickley, Derrick Rose, Obi Toppin, and Isaiah Hartenstein to earn minutes under head coach Tom Thibodeau, leaving Reddish as the odd-man out.

Acquired by the Knicks last season in exchange for a first-round pick, Reddish failed to earn Thibodeau’s trust, appearing in just 15 games and averaging 14.3 minutes per contest. Barring a trade or injury, fantasy players should not expect Reddish’s role to drastically change in 2022, leaving him well off the radar.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Knicks at +146 odds to make the postseason.