NFL and NFLPA Settle Deshaun Watson's Suspension

Multiple reports have confirmed that the NFL and NFLPA have settled on Deshaun Watson’s suspension appeal. As a result, Watson will now be suspended for 11 games and fined $5 million. He will also undergo professional evaluation and begin a behavioral treatment program. This decision comes after the NFL appealed the initial six-game suspension that a third-party judge handed down. This news is a significant blow to the Cleveland Browns as Watson will not return to the field until week 13, where they will play his former team, the Houston Texans.

You can read the full agreement below:

The NFL has now announced the settlement for #Browns QB Deshaun Watson pic.twitter.com/q5fg5BRQa5 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 18, 2022

As you could probably imagine, this has had a massive impact on the Cleveland Browns from a futures perspective. The Browns’ season win total on Fanduel Sportsbook is listed at 8.5 wins but now has a highly juiced price of -160 on the under. The Browns still have plenty of talent to surround Jacoby Brissett during the first 11 games of the season, but the difference at quarterback is drastic.