Patriots Odds: Public Indicates Clear Play In Preseason Opener Vs. Giants The total currently is set at 34.5 at BetMGM Sportsbook by Sean T. McGuire 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots reportedly won’t play their starters against the New York Giants on Thursday, but plenty of eyes still will be on the preseason opener at Gillette Stadium.

Perhaps the biggest reason for that is simply due to football finally being back in New England. But the fact that football bettors are able to place a wager surely will add to that interest.

The betting public clearly has mixed feelings on who will win the meaningless exhibition, best depicted as an identical 50% of moneyline bets are on both the Patriots and Giants at BetMGM Sportsbook. But those placing a bet still have indicated the common play.

The Under 34.5 points is responsible for 74% of the money wagered on the total, which represents 71% of bets, as shared by BetMGM on Thursday morning. NESN’s betting analyst Sam Panayotovich made the case for going with the Under on Wednesday, too, and that with the total set at 33.5. The added point can’t hurt.

Given the fact the Patriots will be turning to quarterbacks Brian Hoyer and Bailey Zappe on Thursday night, along with their ongoing offensive struggles during training camp, there’s plenty of sound reasoning behind the wager.