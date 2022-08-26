Pistons SF Isaiah Livers to Have Breakout Season? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to James Edwards of The Athletic, Pistons second-year forward Isaiah Livers is “primed for a breakout season in Detroit.”

As Edwards writes, “He [Livers] was the team’s best performer at summer league, is a deadeye shooter, and has good defensive instincts. Livers also has some off-the-dribble stuff that I don’t think we’ve seen at the NBA level yet.”

Edwards added that the 24-year-old could earn a spot in head coach Dwane Casey’s starting five with a strong training camp.

A second-round pick out of Michigan in the 2021 Draft, Livers saw minimal action his rookie season, appearing in just 19 games for the Pistons, averaging 6.4 points across 20 minutes per contest. That said, if the Kalamazoo native can make the kind of leap Edwards is projecting, he could be a sneaky late-round selection in 2022 fantasy drafts.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Pistons’ over/under win total set at 28.5.