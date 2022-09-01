49ers GM John Lynch: Shoulder Surgery Halted Jimmy G Trade by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NFL fans were left surprised Monday when it was announced the San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo agreed to a restructured contract, one that will see the veteran return to the team as a backup to starter Trey Lance.

While Garoppolo’s near $27 million salary was an obvious stumbling block in trade talks, the biggest obstacle, according to general manager John Lynch, was the QB’s offseason shoulder surgery.

âCombine time, there were really serious talks,â said Lynch. âProbably 2-3 teams that I felt this was going to happen. That’s when news broke [of shoulder surgery]. Then things went where they went.â

Reports surfaced this week that Garoppolo intentionally delayed having surgery to avoid being traded in what proved to be a shrewd move.

Although not the outcome Lynch expected, the Hall of Famer is pleased to have Garoppolo back as an insurance option.

âI’m glad we’ve arrived where we’re at,â Lynch said. âWe’re happy he’s here.â

