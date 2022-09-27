Browns Star DE Myles Garrett Released From Hospital by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Cleveland Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett has been discharged from the hospital.

#Browns star Myles Garrett was discharged from the hospital Monday night, per source.



More tests coming. The good news is Garrett’s injuries aren’t life-threatening. He swerved to avoid an animal on a wet road and overcorrected. Car flipped multiple times. Could’ve been worse. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 27, 2022

Garrett was involved in a single-car accident after leaving the Browns’ training facility on Monday. Per Pelissero, the 26-year-old “swerved to avoid an animal on a wet road and overcorrected,” causing the vehicle to flip multiple times. Fortunately, Garrett and his female passenger did not sustain any significant injuries. While the crash is under investigation, Highway Patrol does not suspect any impairment from drugs or alcohol, and both Garrett and the woman were wearing seat belts.

It is unclear how much time, if any, the former first overall selection will miss. On the field, Garrett has been his usual productive self, notching three sacks through the opening three weeks, helping the Browns to a 2-1 mark.

