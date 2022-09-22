Cardinals-Dodgers: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV 'Friday Night Baseball' by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Los Angeles Dodgers will look to continue racking up victories when they play host to the St. Louis Cardinals on Apple TV Friday night.

To put it frankly, it’s hard to pick up wins against the Dodgers, let alone against them at home, where they boast a 51-20 record.

The pitching matchup on Friday night should be a compelling one, with Jose Quintana of the Cardinals set to take on Andrew Heaney of the Dodgers. In the battle of the left-handers, Quintana owns a 5-6 record with a 3.16 ERA and 124 strikeouts, while Heaney is 3-2 with a 2.66 ERA and 92 strikeouts.

When and Where is Cardinals-Dodgers

Cardinals: 87-63 | Dodgers: 103-46

Date: September 23, 2022, | First Pitch: 10:10 p.m. ET

Location: Los Angeles, California | Stadium: Dodger Stadium

How to Watch Cardinals-Dodgers?

TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App

Announcers: Melanie Newman, Chris Young, Hannah Keyser, and Brooke Fletcher

You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.

How to Bet Cardinals-Dodgers

Moneyline: Cardinals | Dodgers

Run Line: Cardinals | Dodgers

Total: TBD

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, many other options are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Will the Cardinals’ Offensive Struggles Continue?

Entering their matchup against the San Diego Padres on Thursday afternoon, the Cardinals have been shut out in four straight games, and that’s somewhat alarming considering how much this team relies on offense. Starting pitching was a big question for this team prior to the trade deadline, and although it’s much improved, it’s not possible to win games when you’re not scoring runs.

Cardinals Projected Lineup:

2B Tommy Edman

CF Dylan Carlson

1B Paul Goldschmidt

3B Nolan Arenado

DH Albert Pujols

RF Juan Yepez

SS Brendan Donovan

C Yadier Molina

LF Corey Dickerson

Starting Pitcher: Jose Quintana

How Many Wins Can the Dodgers Compile?

The Dodgers put together a 106-win campaign in 2021 and fell just short of the division title, while they’re set to blow that number out of the water this season. They’re just three wins shy heading into Thursday’s game with Arizona. This team is built to win games, and they’ve been demonstrating that all year, which means the Cardinals should once again be in tough to put runs on the board in this Friday night clash.

Dodgers Projected Lineup:

RF Mookie Betts

SS Trea Turner

1B Freddie Freeman

DH Justin Turner

2B Chris Taylor

CF Trayce Thompson

C Austin Barnes

LF Miguel Vargas

3B Hanser Alberto

Starting Pitcher: Andrew Heaney